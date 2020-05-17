Actor Alia Bhatt posted a picture on Instagram after a long time. In the caption of the picture, while she talked about staying fit and the importance of working out regularly, the actor also tried to put the focus on her newly chopped hair. Alia could be seen flaunting a new haircut and seems like the credit of the same goes to her beau Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Caring Gesture For Paparazzi Wins Hearts - Watch Viral Video

In the caption of her post, Alia hinted at her ‘multitalented loved one’ who arrived just at the right time when she needed a haircut. A part of Alia’s caption on the post read, “P.S – Yes I cut my hair AT HOME – thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop 💇‍♀️💜” (sic) Also Read - Rishi Kapoor Prayer Meet: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Attend 13th Day Ritual With Other Family Members

It’s been a tough time for both Ranbir and Alia after the former’s father passed away recently while battling leukemia. Alia has been with the Kapoor family throughout these days, playing their biggest strength in these difficult times. Her relationship with Ranbir also seemed to have grown deeper. The actor accompanied him with director Ayan Mukerji to Banganga where the family immersed the late actor’s ashes. She was also seen giving a shoulder to a devastated Neetu Kapoor during Rishi Kapoor‘s funeral on April 30.

Both Alia and Ranbir have set a great example of bonding. They have appeared like the strongest support system for each other who are together in happiness and in sorrow. Recently, as the couple attended the 13th day ritual of the late actor, they were seen telling the paparazzi outside the Kapoor residence to take care of themselves and follow all the safety measures to protect themselves from the growing infection of COVID-19.

What do you think of Alia’s new haircut though?