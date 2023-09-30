Did Ranbir Kapoor Reduce His Fee For Animal?

Home

Did Ranbir Kapoor Cut Down His Fee For Animal? Here Is What We Know

Although Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor usually charges Rs 70 crore for every movie, he has decided to cut down his fee by 50 per cent for Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor has recently been making headlines for his next Animal. He will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial. Movie buffs have been super thrilled about the forthcoming action-thriller ever since the makers dropped the gripping teaser of the movie. If the preview is any hint, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is being made on a massive scale. Now, the latest buzz about the film doing rounds is regarding the lead acto’s fee in the movie.

If a latest Pinkvilla report is to be believed, materialising the grand vision of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and delays in post-production work have increased the cost of Animal significantly. Keeping this in mind, Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly decided to do something about it.

Ranbir Kapoor Reduces His Fees For Animal

Going by the report, the Brahmastra actor has decided to reduce his fee by 50 per cent as a move to support his producers Animal Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. For the unaware, Ranbir Kapoor usually charges around Rs 70 crores for every movie. According to sources, the protagonist will be paid only Rs 30 to Rs 35 crores for Animal. The money saved from Ranbir Kapoor’s fee is expected to be used to enhance the production value of the crime drama. Meanwhile, along with the fee, Ranbir Kapoor is also expected to have a share in the profit of the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor Was Not The First Choice For Animal

According to a SpotboyE report, Ranbir Kapoor‘s role in Animal was initially offered to Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. However, the Pokiri actor refused the offer as he did not wish to do a film that deals with such a dark subject.

All About Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Animal deals with the topic of a father and son relationship and how an unhealthy attachment with a loved one can prove to be extremely dangerous. Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Siddhant Karnick and Saurabh Sachdeva will be a part of the film’s ancillary cast.

Animal will be hitting the silver screens on December 1 this year. The project will be locking horns with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur at the box office.

