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Did Ranbir Kapoor say no to playing Lord Rama in Ramayana? Actor reveals how daughter Raha changed everything

Did Ranbir Kapoor say no to playing Lord Rama in Ramayana? Actor reveals how daughter Raha changed everything

Ranbir Kapoor admits he initially rejected Ramayana, saying he felt “not good enough”, but a major life change made him take the leap.

There’s a certain weight that comes with playing Lord Rama on screen, and Ranbir Kapoor felt it instantly. Today, he is at the centre of all the buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, but not many know that the actor had once turned down the role without a second thought. Yes, before the grand visuals, the viral teaser, and the excitement around the film, Ranbir had his doubts. And now, in a candid chat, he has opened up about that moment and what made him finally say yes.

Ranbir Kapoor’s instant reaction was no

At a recent event in New York, attended by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, Ranbir spoke honestly about his first reaction to the offer. “I remember when Namit offered me this part around 4 years ago, my instant reaction was ‘No’, I’m not fit enough, not good enough, and I won’t be able to do full justice.”

It wasn’t hesitation for the sake of it; it was fear. The kind that comes when you’re asked to step into a role that carries deep meaning for millions.

What changed everything for Ranbir Kapoor

But that “no” didn’t last long. Life had other plans. Ranbir shared how that fear slowly turned into something else. “That fear very quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were needed very much in my life.” Around the same time, his personal life was also changing. He had just entered a new phase, becoming a father.

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“I became a father for the first time. I think the sweet coincidence of playing Lord Rama and becoming a father was needed for a turning point in my life.” That shift, both personal and emotional, helped him look at the role differently, not as pressure, but as purpose.

How Ranbir prepared for the role of Rama

Taking on Ramayana meant more than just physical training. For Ranbir, it started much earlier, with memories. “I think, for me, the preparation started the day I saw Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana.” He spoke about how deeply the story is rooted in people’s hearts and how that connection guided him. For him, preparation wasn’t just about looking the part; it was about understanding it emotionally and spiritually.

“It’s about being very truthful. I have a lot of love and respect for this part… when you have that inbuilt, everything falls into place.”

All about Ramayana

Ramayana is easily one of the most talked-about films right now. Alongside Ranbir, the film stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. With music by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, the film promises a grand cinematic experience. Part 1 is set to release in October 2026, around Diwali, followed by Part 2 in 2027.

From doubt to acceptance, Ranbir Kapoor’s journey with Ramayana shows that sometimes, the roles we fear the most are the ones that shape us the most.

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