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Did Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhars Dhurandhar 2 reveal confidential military information?

Did Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 reveal confidential military information?

A major legal development has put the spotlight back on the film as questions emerge about whether certain scenes cross the line between fiction and real-world operational reference, drawing attention from both legal authorities and audiences.

Dhurandhar 2 in trouble (PC: IMDb)

The Delhi High Court has taken note of serious allegations linked to the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. The case revolves around claims that the film may have shown sensitive details connected to Indian military and intelligence operations. A serving personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal has approached the court, saying certain scenes could be based on real operational practices. The court has now asked the Centre and the Central Board of Film Certification to examine the matter carefully and respond to the concerns raised. The bench noted that even if a film is fictional, it cannot ignore issues linked to national security.

Why has the court asked the Centre and CBFC to review the film?

A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the concerns raised in the petition require proper attention. The judges stated that entertainment content must still be examined if it raises questions about sensitive operational details.

The petitioner Deepak Kumar, who serves in the Sashastra Seema Bal and is posted at RK Puram in New Delhi, filed the plea through advocate Jagjeet Singh. He alleged that the film shows tactical methods and intelligence-style operations that may be inspired by real-life activities. According to him this could risk exposing working procedures used by Indian agencies.

The court has now directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC to evaluate the complaint and take an appropriate decision. However no immediate action against the film has been ordered.

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Also read: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge crashes Netflix in Pakistan, trends on No.1; content creator says ‘release hote hi…’

How successful is the Dhurandhar franchise at the box office?

Despite the controversy the Dhurandhar franchise continues to perform strongly worldwide. The first film directed by Aditya Dhar earned more than Rs 1360 crore globally after its release in December 2025.

The sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in March this year and has become one of the biggest commercial hits of the year. The film has earned around Rs 1798.86 crore worldwide including Rs 1372.19 crore in India gross and Rs 426.67 crore from overseas markets.

What is the OTT release plan for Dhurandhar 2?

The franchise is now preparing for its digital expansion. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for an uncut OTT premiere on June 4 on Jio Hotstar. Meanwhile the first part of the franchise has also been reintroduced in a Raw and Undekha version and will begin streaming from May 22 on Jio Hotstar and Netflix.

Also read: Dhurandhar 1 Raw and Undekha set for May 22 release, netizens confuse it with Dhurandhar 2’s OTT release – Check reactions

Is the controversy affecting the film’s popularity?

Even with ongoing legal discussions the film continues to attract strong audience interest. The controversy has only added more attention to the franchise which remains one of the most talked about releases of the year.

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