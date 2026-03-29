Home

Entertainment

Did Ranveer Singh fly back home during Dhurandhar 2 shoot to be with Pregnant Deepika Padukone? Co-star reveals

Did Ranveer Singh fly back home during Dhurandhar 2 shoot to be with Pregnant Deepika Padukone? Co-star reveals

While ruling the box office, Ranveer Singh was quietly flying back home, just to be there for Deepika.

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to roar at the box office, a heartwarming story from behind the scenes is now winning over fans. Actor Ranveer Singh may be delivering one of the biggest hits of his career, but according to his co-star, it was his role off-screen that truly stood out. During the film’s shoot, Ranveer was not just juggling intense scenes and long schedules; he was also making sure he was present for his wife, Deepika Padukone, who was pregnant at the time.

Co-star, Abhay Arora, opens up: ‘He always made time’

Actor Abhay Arora, who plays Yasir in the film, recently shared how Ranveer managed to balance everything. “Ranveer would try his best to get days off between shooting, even if it was just three or four days, so he could fly back to his wife and take care of his family. The way Ranveer takes care of his family is wonderful,” he revealed. In an industry known for tight schedules and back-to-back shoots, this effort did not go unnoticed. It showed a side of Ranveer that fans don’t always get to see: calm, caring, and deeply committed to his family.

From wedding bells to parenthood

Ranveer and Deepika’s journey has always been closely followed by fans. The couple tied the knot in 2018, and over the years, they have built a strong bond both on and off screen. In September 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Dua, marking a new chapter in their lives. A year later, when they shared a glimpse of her on social media, fans couldn’t stop talking about it. Even today, their social media interactions, sweet comments, and public appearances continue to set couple goals.

After the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the couple was recently spotted stepping out for a lunch date. What followed was pure fan frenzy. As paparazzi gathered around, fans cheered for Ranveer, calling him “Babbar Sher,” while Deepika stood beside him, smiling with pride. The video quickly went viral, with many calling it one of their cutest public moments in recent times.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Box Office Success

On the work front, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been smashing records. With over Rs 1200 crore worldwide and more than Rs 750 crore net in India, the film has become one of the biggest successes in recent times. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and others in key roles. Ranveer is now reportedly gearing up for a zombie thriller titled Pralay, while Deepika will next be seen in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.