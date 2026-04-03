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Did Rashmika Mandanna announce pregnancy after tying the knot with Vijay Deverakonda?

Did Rashmika Mandanna announce pregnancy after tying the knot with Vijay Deverakonda?

Rumours about Rashmika Mandanna expecting a child after her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda are making rounds online. Here’s the actual meaning behind the viral post of the Telugu actress.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently began their married life after tying the knot on February 26th in Udaipur. Fans of Virosh have been eagerly following their journey, enjoying glimpses from the couple’s intimate wedding. Recently, Rashmika shared a social media post that sparked widespread speculation about a possible pregnancy, setting off discussions among fans and media alike.

What sparked pregnancy rumours?

Just over a month after her wedding, Rashmika shared a video on Instagram captioned “Now we’re three” along with a white heart emoji. The video included animated graphics resembling her and Vijay with a red heart and yellow flower appearing alongside. Fans immediately took this post as a potential pregnancy announcement.

Some speculated that “three” could indicate the arrival of a baby, while others wondered if it referred to something else entirely. Social media lit up with comments asking whether she is expecting, with fans writing things like “Is Rashmika pregnant?” and “Are you going to be a mom now?”

The actual truth behind the viral post

While the post has triggered speculation, it is not a confirmation of pregnancy. Rashmika’s video is linked to her creative Instagram account “Rashmikaru” and the tag “Terribly Tiny Tales,” which focuses on small animations, illustrations, and personal reflections. The number “three” in this context appears to be a playful reference rather than an announcement of parenthood. Observers note that Rashmika frequently shares symbolic or whimsical posts online, which fans often interpret literally.

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Check out the post of Rashmika Mandanna here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Fans reactions and clarifications on the viral post

The social media frenzy has shown mixed reactions. Some fans expressed excitement at the thought of welcoming a little one into the family, while others emphasized patience and clarity before assuming pregnancy.

Comments such as “For now, does three mean flower or junior Virosh?” reflect the curiosity and cautious optimism among followers. Overall, fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from Rashmika or Vijay before drawing conclusions.

More about Rashmika Mandanna

Apart from personal milestones, Rashmika is actively working on multiple projects including Cocktail 2 and Maisa. She will also feature opposite Vijay in their upcoming period drama film titled Ranabaali helmed by Rahul Sankrityan marking her third collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda after blockbusters like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

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