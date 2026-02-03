Did Rashmika Mandanna silently confirm her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s what we know

Home

Did Rashmika Mandanna silently confirm her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda? Heres what we know

Rashmika Mandanna’s recent appearance and subtle hints have reignited wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. Here’s a closer look at what sparked the buzz.

—+Speculation around one of Telugu cinema’s most loved celebrity couples has once again taken over social media. This time, it is not a leaked photo or an insider post but a small moment caught on camera that has fans convinced something big is around the corner. Rashmika Mandanna’s recent public appearance has sparked fresh wedding rumours, leaving everyone wondering if she just let the secret slip.

Why is Rashmika Mandanna trending right now?

Rashmika was recently spotted at the airport, where she briefly interacted with fans and photographers. At first glance, it looked like a regular celebrity sighting. However, a short exchange with a paparazzo has now gone viral and is being seen as a silent confirmation of her wedding plans. The clip spread quickly online, with fans replaying it to decode every reaction and expression.

What happened in the viral video?

In the video, Rashmika is seen smiling and waving before removing her mask at the photographer’s request. When the paparazzo congratulates her, she responds playfully and asks why. As soon as he mentions her wedding and specifically refers to February 26, Rashmika does not deny it. Instead, she smiles, nods gently and blushes. That subtle response was enough to set the internet buzzing, with many believing she indirectly confirmed the wedding date.

Watch the video of Rashmika Mandanna here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

What we know about the wedding plans

Sources close to the couple have earlier revealed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are planning to tie the knot on February 26. The wedding is expected to take place at a heritage palace in Udaipur in an intimate setting. After the ceremony, the couple is likely to host a reception for friends from the film industry in Hyderabad. Despite repeated reports, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has made an official announcement so far.

More about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

While personal life speculation continues, both actors remain busy professionally. Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom which did not perform as expected at the box office. He currently has Ranabaali and Rowdy Janardhana lined up. Rashmika, on the other hand, enjoyed a strong 2025 with films like Chhaava, Kuberaa, Thamma and The Girlfriend. She has multiple projects ahead including Ranabaali, Cocktail 2, and Mysaa.

Why fans believe the wedding is near?

The calm nod and shy smile in the viral clip have convinced fans that the couple may finally be ready to make things official. While nothing has been confirmed publicly, the moment has only strengthened belief that wedding bells are indeed close for Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

