Did Rashmika Mandanna try to hide her ring? Viral airport clip sends fans into a frenzy – Watch video

Is one of the most loved on-screen pairs finally ready to say “I do”? That’s the question fans cannot stop asking. Actress Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to marry actor Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 in Udaipur. While the couple has not made any official announcement, social media is buzzing with excitement. The rumours picked up speed after a paparazzo video showed Vijay’s Hyderabad home decorated with bright lights. The clip quickly went viral, with fans calling it a clear sign that wedding celebrations are around the corner.

But is it really happening? Or is it just another wave of celebrity speculation?

The airport video that got everyone talking

On Saturday, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted separately at the Delhi airport. Both wore face masks and kept things low-key. However, one small detail caught everyone’s attention. In a now-viral video, Rashmika was seen walking into the airport wearing a grey sweatshirt and a maxi skirt. As cameras zoomed in, many noticed what looked like a diamond ring on her finger. Moments later, she appeared to pull down her sweater sleeve, and fans quickly assumed she was trying to hide her engagement ring.

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

When photographers congratulated her over the wedding rumours, she simply smiled shyly. No confirmation. No denial. Just that smile.

Was she really hiding the ring? Or was it just a normal gesture taken out of context? The mystery only made fans more curious.

She also politely refused a fan’s request for a photo, something she rarely does. With the final boarding call announced, she explained she had to rush and quickly entered the terminal.

Viral wedding invite raises more questions

As if the airport moment was not enough, a wedding invitation allegedly signed by Vijay and Rashmika surfaced online earlier this week. The invite claims the couple will tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a “small and intimate ceremony,” followed by a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The reception, as per the viral card, is planned at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7:00 pm onwards.

However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed if the invite is real.

Engagement rumours that started months ago

Reports suggest the two got engaged in Hyderabad in October 2025 during a private ceremony at Vijay’s residence. Though they have stayed silent about it, fans noticed both actors wearing rings after the news surfaced. For now, the couple continues to keep things private. No official posts. No public statements.

But with decorated homes, airport videos and viral wedding cards, the question remains: Are we about to witness one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2026? Until they speak up, fans will keep watching every move.