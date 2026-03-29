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Did Reet Padda delete her Instagram amid Dhurandhar Propaganda backlash? Heres what we know

Did Reet Padda delete her Instagram amid Dhurandhar ‘Propaganda’ backlash? Here’s what we know

Social media buzz grows around Reet Padda as users question her sudden Instagram activity following her remarks on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, fueling widespread discussion online.

Aneet Padda gained huge attention after her debut film, Saiyaara where she starred with Ahaan Panday. Her performance turned her into a popular face in a short time. But now focus has shifted from her work to a growing controversy linked to her sister Reet Padda. Online discussions started picking pace after strong opinions shared by Reet began circulating widely. Social media users reacted quickly which led to rising criticism. Situation soon turned into a trending topic with many questioning both sisters and their views while curiosity around Reet’s sudden online absence kept increasing among followers.

What did Reet Padda say about Dhurandhar and other films?

Reet Padda sparked debate after calling Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar franchise, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story propaganda-driven projects. She suggested such films support a government-friendly narrative and also questioned portrayal of the Kashmiri Pandits struggle. She expressed interest in hearing real stories from people who experienced those events. Her remarks triggered strong reactions online, with many disagreeing and calling her statements insensitive while others supported her right to express her views.

Did Reet Padda delete her Instagram account?

After backlash intensified Reet first made her Instagram account private. Soon after users noticed that her profile could no longer be accessed. When searched it displayed message saying page not available which suggests that account may have been deleted or removed. Along with Instagram her LinkedIn profile also disappeared after users began sharing details from it. This sudden disappearance added more curiosity and speculation across platforms.

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Unverified claims and online speculation

Amid controversy several claims surfaced about Reet’s personal life including reports linking her to a person named Faazil Ahmed. However no official confirmation is available and these remain social media based assumptions. Such speculation further fueled discussions though no verified source has supported these claims so far.

Why Aneet Padda also faced backlash?

Issue came into spotlight when users observed that Aneet was following Hasan Piker who had earlier made remarks calling India a terrorist state during Operation Sindoor. This triggered outrage among many users who began questioning her stance. Shortly after controversy gained traction reports suggested that Aneet unfollowed him but criticism had already spread widely.

Viral posts and videos further fueled reactions with some creators calling situation disturbing and raising concerns over influence of public figures on audiences. Despite growing attention Aneet Padda has not reacted publicly. Silence from her side has kept discussions active as audiences wait for clarity.

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