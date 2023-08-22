Home

Did Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Secretly Welcome Their Second Child? Here Is What We Know

The People magazine has confirmed that Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child together. It is believed that the singer gave birth to a baby boy.

The fans of Hollywood singer-actor Rihanna have another reason to celebrate. Going by reports, she and her partner A$AP Rocky have already welcomed their second child together. Sources close to the couple claim that the baby arrived on August 3 in Los Angeles. While the munchkin’s name is not known yet, it reportedly starts with the letter ‘R’, according to People magazine. For the unaware, the couple already has a 15-month-old son named RZA. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are yet to confirm the arrival of their second child.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke the news of their second pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show back in February this year, and the fans have been waiting for the good news with bated breath ever since.

The opening of her Super Bowl show featured Rihanna affectionately cradling her stomach while gracefully unzipping her jumpsuit, which was elegantly layered over a form-fitting bodysuit. She revealed her growing belly to the audience, leaving them dumbstruck. The last time fans saw the singer making a public appearance was back in June this year when she was traveling with beau A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna-A$AP Rocky Relationship

Refreshing your memory, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together back on May 13, 2022. The couple decided to name their little bundle of joy RZA Athelston Mayers as a tribute to the famous leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. Rihanna decided to go topless during a maternity photo shoot for her first pregnancy. However, she did not share the photos until a few days after RZA’s first birthday. It also might be exciting to know that as the singer finally posted sneak peeks of her maternity shoot on social media, she hinted at a second topless maternity shoot as she included a #tobecontinued hashtag on her post. Now, it remains to be seen if she follows through.

In the meantime, since releasing her album ‘Anti’ in early 2016, Rihanna has been cutting down on her workload. After a long hiatus, she released a track called Lift Me Up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song was nominated for the Oscars this year, but lost out to RRR’s Naatu Naatu.

