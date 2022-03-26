Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan has been attracting a lot of attention lately on the personal front, thanks to his developing connection with actor-singer Saba Azad. The two quite often engage in social media repartee, ever since they were spotted outside a restaurant. Hrithik and Saba have yet again made the headlines with their cute PDA on social media. The Bang Bang actor reshared Saba’s story encouraging her for her upcoming event in Pune. Can you guess Saba Azad’s reply to his cheerleader?Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's Family Pampers His Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad With Pizza And Pasta - Check Her Appreciation Post

“Wish I was there for this one!” Hrithik remarked on his Instagram story, reposting Saba’s story. He went on and also wrote, “Kill it you insanely amazing woman.” Saba quickly reposted his adoring narrative and replied, “Wish you was here too my cute :)” and tagged him. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan is All Praises For His Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad, Former Gives a Shoutout Ahead of Her Gig

Check this out:

Also Read - Not an Elite Dating App But Twitter Played Cupid For Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s social media interaction shows that the couple isn’t afraid to make their romance public. For the unversed, the two were first noticed by the paps as they went out of a restaurant hand-in-hand. While on the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Vikram Vedha, also starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf. He will also star alongside Deepika Padukone in the aerial action film Fighter. Saba, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of the drama ‘Rocket Boys.’

Watch this space for more updates!