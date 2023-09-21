Sai Pallavi Married To Director Rajkumar Periyasamy? Find Out

Home

Did Sai Pallavi Marry Director Rajkumar Periyasamy? Know Truth Behind Viral PHOTO?

The rumour mills recently suggested that Sai Pallavi has tied the knot with director Rajkumar Periyasamy after a picture of the two with garlands went viral.

Did Sai Pallavi get married? (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite being one of the most bankable actresses from the South, Sai Pallavi is someone who believes in keeping her personal life private. Nevertheless, recently movie buffs got a reason to believe that the Premam actress has tied the knot in a secret ceremony. The rumour mills started spinning after a picture of Sai Pallavi with the Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy surfaced on social media. Both the actor and director were seen with garlands around their neck in the photograph that went viral. Now, the truth behind this viral picture has finally been revealed.

Is Sai Pallavi Married?

Now, the industry insiders have cleared the air saying that Sai Pallavi is still single. They further added that the Gargi actress is completely focused on her work at the moment. The picture that started the speculations was actually cropped from a group photo taken during the puja ceremony of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming project with Sivakarthikeyan, named SK 21 for now.

This yet-to-be-titled venture will be made under the direction of Rajkumar Periyasamy. It might be exciting to know that in Kollywood, the primary cast and crew members of a film are welcomed with garlands during the muhurat puja as per tradition.

Additionally, film industry tracker Christopher Kanagaraj shared a Twitter post confirming the same. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Athu #SK21 Poojai.”

Check out the post below:



SK 21 has been bankrolled by superstar Kamal Haasan under his home banner, Raaj Kamal Films International. It is believed that the movie is set against the backdrop of the Indian army and will approach the patriotic in you. The flick will have tunes scored by composer GV Prakash Kumar, while CH Sai will be responsible for the camera work. Meanwhile, Kalaivanan is the head of the editing department of the movie.

Sai Pallavi’s Work Lineup

Along with SK 21, Sai Pallavi will also be sharing screen space with her Love Story co-star Naga Chaitanya. These two will work together for Chandoo Monteti’s directorial, tentatively titled NC 23. Well-known composer Anirudh Ravichander is expected to provide music for the project which is likely to go on the floors by next month.

