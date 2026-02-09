Did Saif Ali Khan ask his first wife Amrita Singh to convert to Islam? Actor says 'Right from...'

Saif Ali Khan has never avoided conversations about his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Whether it is about love, separation, or his thoughts on interfaith relationships, the actor has always spoken with unusual honesty and quiet clarity.
Long before he married Kareena Kapoor in 2012, Saif and Amrita’s relationship had already become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories. There was a 13-year age gap. They met on a film set, fell in love quickly, and chose to get married without worrying about opinions, headlines, or societal noise.
But what truly stood out in their relationship was not the age difference or the whirlwind romance. It was the way they handled faith.
Saif Ali Khan said, ‘I strictly followed…’
Saif has often shared that he never pressured Amrita to accept Islam. For him, religion was deeply personal and never something to be imposed within a marriage. He said, “Dingy (Amrita Singh) was never compelled to convert to Islam or forced to practice the religion. Right from the beginning, it was ‘to each his own.’ Even when my kids Sara and Ibrahim were growing up, I strictly followed that principle.”
He recalled how Amrita would visit the gurudwara for prayers while he stayed home to look after Sara and Ibrahim. Even after their divorce, when the children were in Amrita’s custody, Saif admitted he did worry briefly about how religion might shape their upbringing. But he trusted Amrita completely.
He believed she would never force any belief system on their children.
A wedding that happened almost overnight
Their wedding story is as unexpected as their love story. Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who signed as witnesses on their nikahnama, once revealed how suddenly the couple decided to marry. Amrita was slightly hesitant. Saif, on the other hand, was certain. By then, they had already been living together for a few months.
The ceremony itself was a rare blend of traditions. A maulvi and a Sikh granthi were both present. When the maulvi suggested that Amrita’s name should begin with the letter ‘A’, a pandit suggested the name ‘Aziza’.
In the rush of the moment, Amrita wore whatever outfit fit her at that time and completed the look with jewellery gifted by her mother. Saif kept it simple in a bandhgala.
It felt less like a planned wedding and more like a quiet elopement. Their families were not informed in advance.
A whirlwind romance, a hurried wedding, and a marriage where faith was never forced, Saif and Amrita’s journey remains one of the most unusual and honest chapters in Bollywood’s history.