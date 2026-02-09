Did Saif Ali Khan ask his first wife Amrita Singh to convert to Islam? Actor says 'Right from...'

Saif Ali Khan has never avoided conversations about his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Whether it is about love, separation, or his thoughts on interfaith relationships, the actor has always spoken with unusual honesty and quiet clarity.

Long before he married Kareena Kapoor in 2012, Saif and Amrita’s relationship had already become one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories. There was a 13-year age gap. They met on a film set, fell in love quickly, and chose to get married without worrying about opinions, headlines, or societal noise.

But what truly stood out in their relationship was not the age difference or the whirlwind romance. It was the way they handled faith.

Saif Ali Khan said, ‘I strictly followed…’

Saif has often shared that he never pressured Amrita to accept Islam. For him, religion was deeply personal and never something to be imposed within a marriage. He said, “Dingy (Amrita Singh) was never compelled to convert to Islam or forced to practice the religion. Right from the beginning, it was ‘to each his own.’ Even when my kids Sara and Ibrahim were growing up, I strictly followed that principle.”