Samantha Ruth Prabhu Needs ‘Immediate’ Medical Attention After Health Condition Resurfaces: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with Myositis last year. Since then, she has been balancing work with her medical treatment. She also underwent Hyperbaric therapy for the condition.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu may visit the US for treatment. (Credits: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped up her Serbia schedule for Citadel India. The actress was in Serbia to finish shooting for the thriller series. Soon after the actress wrapped up the shoot, reports emerged that Samantha wants to focus on her health and she will take a break from acting. In case you didn’t know, the actress was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis last year. Since then, she has been balancing work with her medical treatment. She also underwent Hyperbaric therapy to help her fight the illness. However, the latest reports suggest that Samantha’s health condition has resurfaced and requires immediate attention. This comes after multiple media reports suggested that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had returned any advances for new projects that she had taken from producers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Health Condition Requires Immediate Treatment

According to a report by Zoom Entertainment, Samantha’s health condition has resurfaced and she requires “immediate” medical attention to recover from the issue. The outlet quoted a source as saying, “Sam’s (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) health needs immediate attention. Her condition has resurfaced and she is now determined to cure herself no matter how long it takes. Starting from July, Sam is taking a six months break for a focused remedial routine. Please note it is a six months break and not a year.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Treatment To Get Treated In The US, South Korea?

Earlier, a source informed Hindustan Times that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be leaving for the US in August where she is planning to get treated. She is likely to visit South Korea for medical purposes. The source confirmed that the actress has taken a break because of her ongoing battle with an autoimmune disease and she requires extensive treatment.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her next release Kushi, in which she will be featured alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be releases on September 1. Meanwhile, Samantha will also be seen in Citadel India, the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra’s recently released series Citadel. Helmed by Raj & DK, Citadel India also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.

