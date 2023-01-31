Home

Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Break Silence on Pathaan Controversy? Actor Says ‘Sabka Maksad…’

Shah Rukh Khan was addressing the media at a special conference celebrating Pathaan when he talked about not wanting to hurt any sentiment or cause harm to any culture and just spreading love.

Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Break Silence on Pathaan Controversy Actor Says 'Sabka Maksad...' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan controversy: Seems like Shah Rukh Khan talked about all the hatred and resistance that Pathaan and he received days before the release of the film. At the Pathaan success conference that took place on Monday evening in Mumbai, SRK talked to the media and mentioned that he just wants to spread love. The popular superstar mentioned his co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and said they don’t mean harm to any faith, or culture and don’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

SHAH RUKH KHAN SAYS ‘WE DON’T MEAN TO HURT ANYBODY’

Shah Rukh Khan, who thanked everyone for the immense love showered on him and others for Pathaan, added that people shouldn’t take their roles and work very seriously. He said at the end of the day, they are all playing characters and all they want to do is entertain. “Sabka maksad ek hi hota hai (Everyone has one motive). We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, and kindness, even when I’m playing a bad guy like Darr. Even if I’m playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us is bad. We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them is meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment,” he said.

SRK added, “We love each other, we joke with each other. We have fun with each other. Fun, and entertainment should be left at that. Don’t take it more seriously. We all are one. All of us are loving each other and trying to make that love spread just to tell you in a very simple manner… this is Deepika Padukone, yeh Amar hain. Main Shah Rukh Khan hoon, main Akbar hoon. Yeh John hain, yeh Anthony hain. And this is what makes cinema.”

SHAH RUKH KHAN ON PATHAAN CONTROVERSY: ‘WE LOVE YOU’

The ‘Pathaan’ of Bollywood concluded by saying that he makes films to spread love and that’s what he’s here for. “There are no differences that any of us have for anybody, any culture, any aspect of life. We love you, that’s why we make films,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan was given boycott threats days before Pathaan’s release. Several fringe groups and political leaders objected to Deepika wearing an orange-coloured bikini in the song Besharam Rang which was a glamorous number, featuring the two romancing each other. SRK’s posters were burnt and theatres were vendalised in several cities to encourage a negative campaign against the film. However, neither Shah Rukh nor anyone from the film’s team spoke officially on the matter.

SRK has returned to the big screen after a hiatus of five years with Pathaan. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!