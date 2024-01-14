Home

Did Siddharth Anand Unfollow Deepika Padukone on Instagram Ahead of Fighter Trailer Release? Here’s What We Know

The trailer of highly anticipated film Fighter is set to release on January 15, 2024. Ahead of the release, director of the movie Siddharth Anand seems to have unfollowed Deepika Padukone on Instagram.

Siddharth Anand unfollowed Deepika Padukone ahead of Fighter trailer launch.

Ahead of the trailer release of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s much-anticipated film Fighter, the director of the movie Siddharth Anand seems to have unfollowed Deepika Padukone. This will be the third time when Deepika and Siddharth have collaborated on a movie. Last year, they collaborated on Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Before that, their association dates back to Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the movie also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in key roles.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer to be released and the movie to hit the big screens, one Reddit user noticed that Siddharth has unfollowed Deepika, and so has she on Instagram. The director only follows 20 people on social media, including Akshay Oberoi, War star Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Mahira Khan, and Bipasha Basu, among a few others. On the other hand, Deepika follows a total of 186 people on the social media application. The news quickly went viral on the internet, raising many eyebrows. However, both Anand and the actress are yet to confirm the news.

For the unversed, the makers of Fighter will release the official trailer of the film on January 15, 2024. The trailer will go live at 12:00 noon. The information about the trailer release was also shared by the lead actors Deepika and Hrithik through their social media handles. Sharing the news, Hrithik dropped a few seconds of video from the movie and wrote, “Target is locked and loaded. #FighterTrailer on 15th January, 12:00 PM IST. #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan releasing worldwide. Experience on the big screen in IMAX 3D.”

After the trailer is released, the movie will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. Needless to say, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone headline Fighter, marking their inaugural collaboration. The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Siddharth Anand directs, and Viacom18 Studios, in association with Marflix Pictures, ensures Fighter delivers a gripping cinematic experience.

