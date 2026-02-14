Did Sidharth Shukla hesitate to be associated with Shehnaaz Gill? Abu Malik reveals the late actor said: 'She doesn't know...'

Home

Abu Malik makes a surprising revelation about Siddharth Shukla's initial views on Shehnaaz Gill. Read what he said.

In the drama-filled world of Bigg Boss, several equations took shape. While some bonds faded away with time, others transitioned into long-term unions. However, there was one bond that stood out and became the most beloved. It was the bond between Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. From their chemistry, emotional moments, unwavering support for each other, and lighthearted banter, they created a connection that continued to resonate even after the cameras stopped rolling. However, now singer and composer Abu Malik has revealed that things were not always this seamless. According to him, Sidharth was initially hesitant and wasn’t keen on being associated with Shehnaaz.

Abu Malik recalls Sidharth’s first impression

Abu Malik recently appeared on the Maa Kasam show on YouTube, where he looked back at his time in the reality show and shared an interesting anecdote. Talking about Sidharth, he said, “Sidharth was a very good friend of mine, the one who passed away… Sidharth used to tell me about Shehnaaz and Asim (Asim Riaz). Asim did not know who Hitler was. Sidharth nudges me and says, ‘What a bloody idiot, look at him.’”

What Sidharth said about Shehnaaz

The music composer continued, “Then what about Shehnaaz? Bole (Sidharth said), ‘If this guy doesn’t know who Hitler is, she doesn’t know where Germany is. Now you want me to be attached to them?’ telling, ‘Nahi ya…’ It was a good relationship. He’s like that.”

However, despite this revelation, Sidharth and Shehnaaz eventually went on to share a beautiful bond. From the very first weeks, Shehnaaz openly expressed her fondness for Sidharth. Her playful flirting and childlike innocence brought a lighter tone to the otherwise intense atmosphere of the house.

More about SidNaaz

In the show, we saw the duo growing closer, and their pair received a lot of love. They were also given the hashtag ‘SidNaaz’ by fans. While they never officially acknowledged being a couple, they often spoke about their bond and friendship. Sidharth later went on to win the reality show in 2020.

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was rumoured to be in a relationship with Shehnaaz Gill, though neither publicly confirmed it.

A bond that lived beyond the show

In an unfortunate event, Siddharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. Following his death, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai and also appeared on the sets of the Bigg Boss 15 season finale to dedicate a special tribute to him.

Shehnaaz also recently appeared in a podcast episode of Ranveer Allahbadia, where she spoke about Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaaz said, “Mujhe maturity deke gaya he woh banda! Jab wo sab kuch hua, uske baad mein mature hui hoon. Nahi toh main wahi rehti. Bigg Boss mein hi wahi hoon kisi duniya ki parvaah nahi kuch nahi (He taught me maturity. After all that happened, I became mature. Otherwise I would have remained the same girl who was in Bigg Boss. One who did not care about anything else).”

On the work front, she has featured in Thank You For Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, which premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She also appeared in the music video for the song Sajna Ve Sajna from the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao. She was last seen in Ikk Kudi.

