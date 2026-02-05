Did Talwiinder just CONFIRM his relationship with Disha Patani? Singer breaks silence: ‘We are still…’

Home

Talwiinder addresses his dating rumours with Disha Patani. Read what he said.

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where every public appearance makes headlines and every interaction sparks speculation, celebrities often find their personal lives becoming the subject of intense curiosity. Whether it is for their personal life or professional life. One such similar situation recently happened with Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, who recently found themselves at the centre of dating speculations. Their joint outings and growing visibility together left fans speculating about a romantic angle.

The buzz intensified after the two were spotted spending time together during Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding festivities in Udaipur. Later, they were also seen walking hand in hand in front of a live audience at Lollapalooza 2026, further fueling the speculation. Now addressing these rumours head-on, Talwiinder has broken his silence on these rumours and shared his perspective on the sudden attention surrounding their equation.

Talwiinder responds to relationship speculation

Speaking about whether he is actually dating Disha, the singer said, “We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours.”

When further asked about his thoughts on love and relationships at the moment, Talwiinder responded candidly, “I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now.”

Disha’s Previous Relationships

Before this, Disha was in a long-term relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. The two reportedly parted ways in 2022 but are believed to have remained cordial.

Disha Patani’s upcoming work

On the professional front, Disha will next be seen in a special appearance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo. The film features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role alongside Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Avinash Tiwary, and Nana Patekar, and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13.

