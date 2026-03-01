Home

Did Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay unfollows father amid divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam over infidelity claims? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay reportedly unfollowed his father on social media amid divorce proceedings involving Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Family of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has become center of public attention after unexpected social media activity. Jason Sanjay, 25-year-old son of Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam, has unfollowed father on Instagram. Fans noticed action immediately and began speculating about meaning behind gesture amid family drama.

Why did Jason Sanjay unfollow Thalapathy Vijay?

This move comes days after Sangeetha Sornalingam filed divorce in Chengalpattu court citing extramarital relationship with actress as reason for separation. Jason Sanjay, who normally stays out of public spotlight, seems to be navigating highly personal situation quietly on social media. Observers interpret unfollowing as possible silent statement about ongoing tension within family.

What does the divorce filing say?

Vijay and Sangeetha shared 27 years of marriage and raised two children together, Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha, 20. Divorce petition requests right to reside in family home and permanent alimony. Petition describes emotional strain since 2021 alleging Vijay emotionally withdrew, treated Sangeetha with verbal disdain and forced her to live separately within home. Filing also mentions public appearances and overseas trips with actress which allegedly appeared on social media.

Why public is reacting?

Fans and social media users are closely following story. Allegations have led to speculation linking actress Trisha Krishnan, frequent co-star of Vijay, to supposed extramarital relationship. Their collaborations from Ghilli in 2004 to Leo in 2023 made them beloved on-screen pair, prompting renewed public interest as rumors circulate.

More about Thalapathy Vijay

At present Vijay has not commented on divorce filing or son’s social media action. He remains focused on upcoming film Jana Nayagan, promoted as his swan song before contesting Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections under Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Neither Vijay nor Trisha Krishnan have addressed rumors publicly.

Family drama involving Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam continues to draw public attention. Jason Sanjay’s Instagram activity adds another layer of speculation while legal proceedings remain ongoing. Fans await statements from family members to understand full context of unfolding situation.

