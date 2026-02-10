Did Vada Pav Girl, Chandrika Dixit, tie the knot again? Wedding-look photo with mystery man sparks buzz: ‘Everything is scripted’

Chandrika Dixit, better known as Delhi’s viral Vada Pav Girl, is once again in the headlines, but this time her personal life has taken an unexpected twist, with everyone talking online. The social media influencer, who recently accused her husband of infidelity, appears to be hinting at a fresh chapter in her love life with a cryptic Instagram post featuring a mystery man.

This latest development has reignited fan curiosity, sparked plenty of speculation, and brought a whole new wave of interest in what’s next for the woman who captured millions of hearts with her story of struggle and success.

See Chandrika Dixit’s latest post here:

Just as the row seemed to be simmering down, Chandrika shared a new image on Instagram captioned, “Finally.” In the picture, she is seen smiling closely with a mystery man, both dressed in bride and groom outfits, sparking fresh conversation about her personal life.

Many fans interpreted the post as her moving on or entering a new relationship after the turmoil, especially since the caption suggested a shift from fear to hope. Others weren’t so sure and pointed to the ongoing back-and-forth between her and her husband, as well as criticism claiming the entire row is an attention-seeking stunt.

What followers are saying

Social media users are divided. Some praised Chandrika for being brave and sharing her truth, while others debated whether the drama was genuine or orchestrated for engagement. A few comments even questioned the timing of the post, especially as it breaks out just before Valentine’s Day, adding a new layer to the public discourse. One of the users commented, “Everything is scripted ♥️ Congratulations we need a wedding vlog shadi mubarak.” Another wrote, “Bina divorce and law ke shaadi krni ho to consult the street vendor pls.”

At this point, Chandrika’s cryptic post has no official clarification from her or the mystery man, and Yugam has not issued a fresh public statement regarding the recent update. But one thing is clear: the story of the Vada Pav Girl, her personal ups and downs, and her relationships continue to captivate her audience in unexpected ways.

Whether this marks a new beginning or another twist in a very public saga, fans are watching closely, and waiting for the next chapter.