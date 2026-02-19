Home

Did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna REJECT Rs 600 million OTT deal due to no-phone wedding policy? Here’s what we know

The couple reportedly turned down a massive Rs 600 million OTT deal to keep their wedding private with a strict no-phone policy. Here’s everything we know about their intimate wedding plans.

The rumoured relationship between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has once again become the biggest topic of discussion online. While both actors have consistently described each other as close friends, fresh reports now suggest that wedding plans may be in motion. Though there is still no official confirmation from either side, new details have intensified speculation.

One of the biggest talking points is the reported 600 million rupees offer, which equals Rs 60 crore, from a major streaming platform for exclusive wedding rights.

The massive deal for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding

Celebrity wedding documentaries have become a profitable trend for OTT platforms. After weddings like that of Tamil actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan were turned into streaming specials, platforms began investing heavily in similar projects. Reports claim that Netflix approached Vijay and Rashmika with a massive offer of 600 million rupees (Rs 60 crore).

The deal would have provided exclusive behind-the-scenes access to all wedding rituals and celebrations. However, sources close to the actors suggest that they turned down the offer. Vijay reportedly believes that wedding memories are personal and priceless. Instead of choosing commercial gain, the couple is said to have prioritised privacy and emotional value.

The details of wedding from the leaked card

According to a leaked wedding card circulating online, Vijay and Rashmika are planning an intimate wedding ceremony on February 26 2026. The ceremony is expected to be a private affair attended only by close friends and family members.

The card also reportedly mentions a grand wedding reception scheduled for March 4 2026 at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills Hyderabad. If true, this reception could see a larger gathering including industry colleagues and extended guests.

Strict policy at the wedding

To prevent any private moments from leaking online, a strict no phone rule is reportedly being planned with high security arrangements.

Guest Restrictions : Guests may be required to deposit their phones at secure counters or keep them inside tamper proof pouches during the ceremony.

: Guests may be required to deposit their phones at secure counters or keep them inside tamper proof pouches during the ceremony. Non Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) : Vendors including caterers decorators makeup artists and event planners are expected to sign strict NDAs.

: Vendors including caterers decorators makeup artists and event planners are expected to sign strict NDAs. Controlled Media Access: Only selected official photographers will be allowed and pictures will be released only after approval from the couple.

More about grand wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

If these reports are true, the couple’s decision highlights a clear preference for privacy over publicity. Turning down Rs 60 crore in today’s digital age is no small decision.

While fans continue to speculate, official confirmation from Vijay and Rashmika is still awaited. By keeping the celebration intimate and secure, they aim to safeguard their special moments from social media leaks and enjoy a private ceremony with close friends and family.

