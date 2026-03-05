Home

Entertainment

Did Yami Gautam like viral clip raising questions on Kriti Sanon’s Best Actress Award? Here’s what we know

Fans noticed Yami Gautam’s interaction with a viral video related to Kriti Sanon’s Best Actress win, triggering conversations across social media about celebrity reactions and award season discussions.

Awards season often brings celebration for winners yet online conversations sometimes move in unexpected directions. Recent buzz across social media revolves around Yami Gautam and Kriti Sanon after fans spotted something unusual linked to a viral video.

Clip circulating online triggered debate among film followers who began questioning results announced during Zee Cine Awards 2026. Many users started discussing performances from multiple actresses while trying to understand whether social media activity hinted toward any reaction from Yami.

Viral clip sparks debate among fans

Discussion started soon after Kriti Sanon received Best Actress honour for performance in Tere Ishk Mein. Shortly after award announcement several users on social platforms argued other performances from same year deserved recognition as well. Names frequently mentioned included Yami Gautam for Haq and Kangana Ranaut for Emergency.

Amid this debate Reddit post claimed Yami had liked reel questioning Kriti victory. Video reportedly featured collage of two clips. One showed Kriti proudly holding award during ceremony, while second clip featured Yami speaking about no longer seeking validation from outside voices. Because of this combination several viewers interpreted reel as indirect criticism of award result which quickly fuelled online chatter.

Check out the viral video here

Reactions of netizens

After Reddit discussion went viral many users began sharing opinions about acting performances. Some questioned whether debate would even exist if Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar had not become massive box office success connected with Yami family circle. Others expressed belief that Yami performance in Haq showed stronger acting depth compared with Kriti role.

The debate over accolades and its history

Debates over award winners appear almost every year in film industry. During previous season many viewers expressed disappointment when Alia Bhatt received Best Actress honour for Jigra, while fans argued Yami deserved recognition for Article 370.

About Haq and Tere Ishk Mein

Both films connected to current discussion released during 2025 yet followed very different commercial journeys. Haq featuring Yami Gautam alongside Emraan Hashmi explored courtroom drama inspired by Shah Bano case connected with women rights. Film collected nearly Rs 29 crore worldwide and struggled to maintain strong theatrical momentum.

Tere Ishk Mein starring Kriti Sanon alongside Dhanush served as spiritual follow up to Raanjhanaa. Film connected with audiences strongly and crossed Rs 155 crore worldwide which placed it among successful romantic dramas of that year.

Online discussions about awards continue to trend whenever unexpected reactions surface. Viral clip connected with Yami Gautam created fresh curiosity among fans while Kriti Sanon victory remained centre of conversation across film communities.

