Alia Bhatt's pregnancy has been the talk of the town ever since she announced it earlier this week. The actress and husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together and the actress shared the happy news with fans on Instagram. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from her fans and friends on social media and netizens are already gushing over Ranbir & Alia's baby!

However, did you know a social media user had shared a 'confirmed news' about Alia's pregnancy in April itself! A woman wrote about the actress' pregnancy on social media platform Reddit.

A Reddit user by the name newbee_forfun wrote that: Miss Bhatt is clearly pregnant. Also, she had mentioned that the source of the news is an assistant of the actress, who is her friend/makeup artist. The screenshot of the post is going big time viral now.

Check out the post:

Back then, fans called female user out and termed her claims as mere gossip & her post was deleted and the account was banned. However, when Alia recently, herself revealed about pregnancy, the ban on the female user was lifted. She wrote – “Hello friends, the ban has been lifted from me. Thank you for giving me credit. I can understand that sounded fanciful at the time, but I trusted the source.”

As her account is now restored, many social media users are now supporting her and said ‘she deserves an award.’

On June 27, Alia shared the news of her pregnancy on her social media account. She shared a photo of herself with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were seen in the hospital in the picture. Posting their photo, she wrote in the caption – “Our baby… is coming soon”.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 in a close-knit ceremony attended by family members and close friends.