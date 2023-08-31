Home

Esha Deol said that she wants to once again work with her former co-stars Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. She collaborated with them on films like No Entry, Kaal, and Yuva.

It has been two decades since Esha Deol entered showbiz. During her tenure as an actor, she has been a part of many promising projects such as Yuva, No Entry, Kaal, Dhoom, Dus, and No Entry. However, did you know that she regrets saying no to two movies that went on to do wonders for their actors? During a recent interaction with Zoom, the Just Married star shed light on the films she regrets not being a part of to this date. Talking to the entertainment portal, Esha Deol revealed that there are a couple of projects that she said no to for some reason or the other.

Esha Deol Regrets Turning Down Omkara And Golmaal

Esha Deol turned down Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial Omkara and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal. Nevertheless, the star also lauded the actresses who finally became a part of these movies. She added that the female leads of these movies went on to deliver fantastic performances.

Esha Deol Wishes To Reunite With Her Old Co-Stars

Speaking during the same interview, Esha Deol also stated that she wants to once again work with her former co-stars Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan. For the unversed, the actress has joined forces with Ajay Devgn in the flicks Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, Kaal, Yuva, and Main Aisa Hi Hoon. On the other hand, she shared screen space with Salman Khan in the movie No Entry.

Esha Deol recalls being compared to mother Hema Malini

According to Esha Deol, she used to ask herself why she was being compared to her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini. However, later on, she came to terms with it and realised that there was nothing she could do about it. She added that she has gotten used to it now. Finally, she decided that she would just let her work do the talking.

Talking on the subject, Esha Deol added that despite facing the pressure of being born to such accomplished parents, she is very proud to be born to such wonderful human beings. She said that aside from being good human beings, they are also legends and actors who are admired by countless people.

