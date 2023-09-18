Imran Khan Shares His Experience Of Shooting For Vishal Bhardwaj's Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Home

Entertainment

Did You Know Imran Khan Was NOT The First Choice For Vishal Bhardwaj’s Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Did You Know Imran Khan Was NOT The First Choice For Vishal Bhardwaj’s Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Going by Imran Khan's latest Instagram post, he was extremely anxious during the entire shoot of the film and he did not even see the final cut of the movie.

Imran Khan on Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Despite being away from the silver screen for a long time now, Imran Khan is quite active on social media and is fond of taking his fans down the memory lane. He recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture from the 2013 satirical comedy, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. The photograph shows him on a bike, dressed as his character from the movie, Hukum Singh Matru. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the movie also featured Anushka Sharma as Bijlee Mandola, and Pankaj Kapur as Harphool Singh Mandola.

Trending Now

Imran Khan’s Instagram Post

Imran Khan’s Instagram post also incorporated an elongated note, including anecdotes from Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. He revealed in his note that he was not the first choice for the movie. According to the actor, the project was conceptualised with Ajay Devgn in mind. However, the Singham actor had to back out before the commencement of the shoot of the movie. He said, “I was never supposed to be Matru. The film was launched with Ajay Devgn attached as Matru, but he chose to withdraw before filming could commence.”

You may like to read

He further added, “I was riding high off the back-to-back successes of Delhi Belly and MBKD, and close to wrapping the shoot of EMAET when I got the call; Vishal Bhardwaj wanted to meet me! I was thrilled. He told me about his passion project, a story he had been carrying close to his heart.”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)



He further claimed that he was anxious throughout the shoot of the film as he was aware that he was not the first choice for the role. In fact, he did not even watch the final cut of the drama.

Imran Khan further wrote that he did not know how to ride a bike when he signed Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. However, he had to take lessons in between shots while filming the ‘Auntyji’ song from Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu opposite Kareena Kapoor.

Vishal Bhardwaj On The Bias Against Imran Khan

During a recent interaction with Lallantop, Vishal Bhardwaj said that he feels there is a bias against Imran Khan in the industry and Imran Khan has never claimed to be a weak actor. The filmmaker also asserted that the audience’s perceptions of actors can be affected by conditioning and biases.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES