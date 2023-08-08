Home

Iconic actress Madhubala had a hole in her heart and died due to Ventricular Septal Defect, similar heart condition that Bipasha Basu's daughter Devi had. Devi had to undergo a surgery when she was 3-months-old.

Bipasha Basu recently talked about her daughter Devi having two holes in her heart. She was diagnosed with VSD (Ventricular Septal Defect) when she was three months old. VSD is a congenital heart defect that occurs when there is an abnormal opening or hole in the septum (the wall) between the two lower chambers (ventricles) of the heart. Devi had to undergo the surgery when she was just three-month-old. Did you know the iconic actress of Indian cinema Madhubala too had VSD, a hole in her heart?

Popularly known as ‘The Beauty with Tragedy’ and ‘The Venus of Indian Cinema’, Madhubala is still remembered for her beauty, personality, and sensitive portrayals of women in films. But many people may not know that she was born with a Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD), a hole in the heart, which led to her demise at the tender age of 36 on 23 February 1969. A ventricular septal defect is a hole in the wall (septum) separating the two lower chambers (ventricles) of the heart. It is a common heart defect that’s present from birth.

Madhubala suffered a heart attack at midnight on 22 February, After struggling for a few hours amongst her family members and Kishore Kumar, she died at 9:30 am on 23 February, only nine days after turning 36.

Madhubala was compared with the Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe, hence, was known as the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood. The actress appeared in more than 70 films over the course of a tragically brief career, made her screen debut in a minor role at the age of 9 with the film Basant (1942). Her remarkable portrayal in Mughal-e-Azam solidified her status as an iconic figure in Hindi Cinema. Unbeknownst to many, Madhubala had a ventricular septal defect that remained undetected until her work on a film in 1954. However, as time progressed, her health declined significantly by 1960. Her struggles also encompassed pulmonary pressure of the lungs, which made her cough all the time.

