Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff recently shared that her father and the 'Baaghi' actor's maternal grandfather Ranjan Dutt fought in World War II which lasted 6 years from 1939 to 1945 triggered by the German invasion of Poland.

Ayesha took to her social media handles to share rare photos of her father. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Shroff wrote, "Tiger's grandfather training to fly Tiger Moths. I guess he was around 18 or 19 years old when he fought in World War 2. True grit and true valour. Decorated for his bravery by his India. I'm proud to be his daughter. Jai Hind."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)



In the black and white photos, Ayesha Shroff's father is seen with his fellow fighter pilots. Flight Lieutenant Ranjan Dutt, can be seen in the photos alongside his teammates. One picture was shot while they practiced flying, while another showed them holding mugs.

Tiger has earlier spoken about his roots when he appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s celebrity talk show ‘Pinch’. He had said, “My dad’s (Jackie Shroff) dad is Gujarati, and my dad’s mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese, a Muslim. My mom’s mom is French, and my mom’s dad is Bengali, so I’m a mix of a lot of things, I don’t know what that makes me.”

In an interview with Rajya Sabha TV, Jackie Shroff had mentioned that his mom and her friends used to apply garlic paste on their bodies so that the soldiers would leave them alone thinking them to be infected with a contagious disease as garlic paste causes boils on the skin.

With IANS inputs