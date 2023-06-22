Home

Entertainment

Did You Notice The Hrithik Roshan Jibe in Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru Promo?

Did You Notice The Hrithik Roshan Jibe in Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru Promo?

Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru funny promo featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui also has a Hrithik Roshan connection. Watch

Did You Notice The Hrithik Roshan Jibe in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru Promo?

Did Kangana Ranaut Take a Jibe at Hrithik Roshan?: Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Shuru’s recent promo showcased a funny monologue video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The video is getting mixed reactions as it mentions Hrithik Roshan. Ever since their much public spat, both Hrithik and Kangana hardly speak about each other. Netizens are assuming that the Emergency actress has intentionally taken an indirect jibe at the Fighter actor. The film produced by the actress marks the Bollywood debut of Avneet Kaur. The movie is a romantic comedy about age gap between two people with contrasting personalities who get attracted to each other.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL PROMO FROM TIKU WEDS SHERU:

Sheru miya ki toh baat hi kuch alag hai! Most desirable bachelor aise hi thodi na kehta hai!

Dekhiye inki rollercoaster journey of love, jald hi 💃#TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, 2 days to go!@iavneetkaur #SaiKabir @ManikarnikaFP @KanganaTeampic.twitter.com/Yvu0OdqzmH — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 21, 2023

You may like to read

TIKU WEDS SHERU PROMO HAS A HRITHIK ROSHAN REFERENCE

In the promo, Nawazuddin introduces himself as a “chhoti moti filmo ka bada producer (big producer of small films)” and goes on to show his selfies with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He adds, “Hrithik gaya hua tha isliye nahi hai (Hrithik Roshan wasn’t here that’s why his picture is missing).” The actor took to his social media handle and shared the video. He captioned his post as, “Sheru miya ki toh baat hi kuch alag hai! Most desirable bachelor aise hi thodi na kehta hai! Dekhiye inki rollercoaster journey of love, jald hi (Sheru is a unique person! They don’t call him most desirable bachelor just like that! Watch their roller coaster journey of love, soon) #TikuWedsSheruOnPrime, 2 days to go!” In the promo, Nawazuddin says, “Main aisi ladki dhund raha hu jo mera dhyaan rakhe lekin mujhse zyada mere bhai ka, baap ka, dada ka sabka dhyaan rakhe. (I am looking for a girl who not just takes care of me but more than that, also take care of my brother, father, grandfather, all of them).” He further adds, “Girls who want better lives and are interested in me can send me their biodata. I will read it, observe the kind of personality you have and learn more about your home and family, then only I will think of marrying you.”

For more updates on Nawazuddin Siddiqui, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.