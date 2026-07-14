Digger trailer Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s unrecognisable avatar leaves fans stunned; Netizens say ‘Never seen…’

Tom Cruise's Digger trailer has finally arrived, and fans on social media cannot stop talking about his dramatic transformation. The film promises a completely different side of the Hollywood superstar. Digger is set to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

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Digger (PC: Twitter)

Tom Cruise is known for his high-energy action films, dangerous stunts, and larger-than-life characters, but his latest project Digger is showing audiences a side of the actor they have rarely seen before. After the trailer release, social media platforms are flooded with reactions from fans who were surprised by Cruise’s completely different appearance and character choice. The trailer has created a strong buzz not just because of Tom Cruise, but also because it promises something very different from his usual blockbuster image – a wealthy oil tycoon/ billionaire. From his unusual look to the film’s dark comedy elements, Digger has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming Hollywood releases of 2026.

Digger trailer Twitter review: Fans react to Tom Cruise’s shocking transformation

The Digger trailer Twitter review has been filled with surprise and excitement, with many fans praising Tom Cruise for stepping away from his familiar action hero image. Viewers were especially impressed by his physical transformation, as the actor appears almost unrecognisable in the role of Digger Rockwell.

Many social media users described the trailer as “unexpected”, “wild”, and “never seen Tom like this before”, while others appreciated Cruise’s willingness to experiment with a completely different character. One X user wrote, “Boldest role yet”, another said, “This is not the Tom we know”, another user shared, “Stunning cinematography and strong visuals.”

Tom Cruise is coming for the Oscar. #Digger trailer was interesting, PEAK performance loading pic.twitter.com/Lkz6BMn8A1 — Ankan (@Ankan_236) July 13, 2026

#Digger Trailer Review – Tom Cruise looks completely unrecognizable.

– A bold transformation unlike anything he’s done before.

– Stunning cinematography and strong visuals.

– The mystery and suspense keep you hooked.

– The background score adds to the intensity.

– Alejandro G.… pic.twitter.com/2ADFEKjUUQ — Anjali (@Vada_paaww) July 13, 2026

Not just a trailer, we also got an official poster, plus plenty of footage of Tom Cruise looking wildly transformed in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger. It’s not only Cruise; everything and everyone on screen feels strikingly different, with clear homages to Stanley Kubrick’s Dr.… pic.twitter.com/SslIIDvmpW — Art Hits Hard (@nightwriter22) July 13, 2026

There’s something inspiring about seeing someone who has nothing left to prove still hungry enough to reinvent himself. Tom Cruise looks completely unrecognizable in DIGGER the mannerisms, the voice, the presence, everything feels so different. I’M ALL IN FOR THIS. pic.twitter.com/55qWhCrXNH — ZeMo (@ZeM6108) July 13, 2026

John Goodman has never won an Oscar- Hell, he’s somehow never even been *nominated* for an Oscar. I desperately hope that changes with Goodman’s performance in the upcoming film Digger alongside Tom Cruise. Goodman is everywhere in the trailer Cruise released today. I’ve also… pic.twitter.com/Pgq0sECrYC — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 13, 2026

TOM CRUISE JUST BECAME UNRECOGNIZABLE He buried 46 years of action hero status under a fat suit, a combover, and a thick Southern drawl for his first character role since Tropic Thunder. – He plays an oil tycoon named Digger Rockwell who accidentally causes a global disaster

-… https://t.co/UnlYZ92wsc pic.twitter.com/46q8tiXgNU — BuBBliK (@k1rallik) July 13, 2026

First Look at Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell in Digger Tom Cruise takes on one of the most ambitious roles of his career as Digger Rockwell, the world’s most powerful CEO, who must confront a global crisis caused by his own actions before it’s too late. Directed by Academy… pic.twitter.com/VbvHr0RoYV — (@A_detolami) July 13, 2026

His best loading fr sure no second thoughts here, prosthetic work is terrific, he’s completely unrecognizable, keeping Alejandro’s filmography in mind i’m pretty confident in the film, hoping it turns out to be a generational film in nearly all aspects ❤️‍#TomCruise #Digger pic.twitter.com/bt4jxnJ9yJ — (@rishabhunfilter) July 13, 2026

Tom Cruise said f*ck action, let me go completely unhinged with #Digger Looks like an absolutely wild ride that can either be a complete misfire or a deranged self aware gem! pic.twitter.com/CBaGMEeA0N — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 13, 2026

Pedazo primer gran tráiler de #Digger. Me gusta mucho esa trama, además de que no deja de ser actual con todos los CEOS que hay en el mundo y lo egoístas que son. Se puede venir una de las mejores actuaciones de Tom Cruise. Lo vuelvo a repetir: ojito con Digger.#TomCruise pic.twitter.com/00CbAAkf80 — El Templo del Geek #SpiderManBrandNewDay (@templo_del_geek) July 13, 2026



The trailer has also received attention for its unusual mix of comedy, drama, and disaster themes. Instead of presenting Cruise as a traditional action hero, Digger introduces him as a complicated character involved in a chaotic situation.

About Digger

Digger is an upcoming dark comedy film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film features Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil tycoon caught in the middle of a massive crisis. The movie follows a character who is very different from the roles Cruise is usually associated with.

Instead of playing a fearless spy or action hero, he takes on the role of a complicated businessman whose decisions create unexpected consequences. Digger is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026

Digger cast

Digger features a talented ensemble cast. The film includes Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Emma D’Arcy, and Burn Gorman in the main roles.

The strong cast lineup has increased expectations around the movie, especially with an acclaimed director like Alejandro González Iñárritu leading the project. Fans are now waiting to see whether Digger can deliver the unique experience promised by its trailer.

With the trailer receiving a positive response online, all eyes are now on Tom Cruise’s Digger theatrical release in October 2026.