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Digger trailer Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s unrecognisable avatar leaves fans stunned; Netizens say ‘Never seen…’

Tom Cruise's Digger trailer has finally arrived, and fans on social media cannot stop talking about his dramatic transformation. The film promises a completely different side of the Hollywood superstar. Digger is set to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 14, 2026, 8:22 AM IST
Digger trailer Twitter review: Tom Cruise's unrecognisable avatar leaves fans stunned; Netizens say 'Never seen...'
Digger (PC: Twitter)

Tom Cruise is known for his high-energy action films, dangerous stunts, and larger-than-life characters, but his latest project Digger is showing audiences a side of the actor they have rarely seen before. After the trailer release, social media platforms are flooded with reactions from fans who were surprised by Cruise’s completely different appearance and character choice. The trailer has created a strong buzz not just because of Tom Cruise, but also because it promises something very different from his usual blockbuster image – a wealthy oil tycoon/ billionaire. From his unusual look to the film’s dark comedy elements, Digger has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming Hollywood releases of 2026.  

Digger trailer Twitter review: Fans react to Tom Cruise’s shocking transformation 

The Digger trailer Twitter review has been filled with surprise and excitement, with many fans praising Tom Cruise for stepping away from his familiar action hero image. Viewers were especially impressed by his physical transformation, as the actor appears almost unrecognisable in the role of Digger Rockwell 

Read more: James Tolkan, known for Back to the Future and Top Gun, dies at 94

Many social media users described the trailer as “unexpected”, “wild”, and “never seen Tom like this before”, while others appreciated Cruise’s willingness to experiment with a completely different character. One X user wrote, “Boldest role yet”, another said, “This is not the Tom we know”, another user shared, “Stunning cinematography and strong visuals.” 


The trailer has also received attention for its unusual mix of comedy, drama, and disaster themes. Instead of presenting Cruise as a traditional action hero, Digger introduces him as a complicated character involved in a chaotic situation.  

About Digger 

Digger is an upcoming dark comedy film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film features Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil tycoon caught in the middle of a massive crisis. The movie follows a character who is very different from the roles Cruise is usually associated with.  

Instead of playing a fearless spy or action hero, he takes on the role of a complicated businessman whose decisions create unexpected consequences. Digger is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026 

Digger cast 

Digger features a talented ensemble cast. The film includes Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Emma D’Arcy, and Burn Gorman in the main roles.  

The strong cast lineup has increased expectations around the movie, especially with an acclaimed director like Alejandro González Iñárritu leading the project. Fans are now waiting to see whether Digger can deliver the unique experience promised by its trailer. 

With the trailer receiving a positive response online, all eyes are now on Tom Cruise’s Digger theatrical release in October 2026. 

  

  

 

 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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