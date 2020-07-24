Ahead of Dil Bechara release on July 24 at 7:30 pm, fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput already trend #DilBecharaDay on Twitter and Instagram and urge everyone to watch the movie so that it breaks all existing records of the most-watched movie on Hotstar and other digital platforms. Sushant fans also request to not share any clips or videos related to the movie & do not encourage any pirated websites. Also Read - Dil Bechara Day: Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Heart-Wrenching Note For Late Actor
One of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans writes, "SushantSinghRajput's starrer Most Awaited Movie #DilBechara is releasing today Requesting everyone 2 watch this movie n make this movie most watched movie on hotstar. show ur love n respect for SSR #DilBecharaDay Don't forget 2 watch his movie today let's make it blockbuster".
Another one writes, "So today is the #DilBecharaDay and the movie is going to premier on Hotstar at 7:30PM IST. Please do not share any clips or videos related to the movie & do not encourage any pirated websites".
Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of Sanajan Sanghi in the lead role. The film is the Hindi adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film with the same name as the book was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles.
Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.
Will will miss you Sushant Singh Rajput!