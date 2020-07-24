Ahead of Dil Bechara release on July 24 at 7:30 pm, fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput already trend #DilBecharaDay on Twitter and Instagram and urge everyone to watch the movie so that it breaks all existing records of the most-watched movie on Hotstar and other digital platforms. Sushant fans also request to not share any clips or videos related to the movie & do not encourage any pirated websites. Also Read - Dil Bechara Day: Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Heart-Wrenching Note For Late Actor

One of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans writes, “SushantSinghRajput’s starrer Most Awaited Movie #DilBechara is releasing today Requesting everyone 2 watch this movie n make this movie most watched movie on hotstar. show ur love n respect for SSR #DilBecharaDay Don’t forget 2 watch his movie today let’s make it blockbuster”. Also Read - Upset Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, 13-Year-Old Fan Commits Suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Durg, Leaves Suicide Note

Another one writes, “So today is the #DilBecharaDay and the movie is going to premier on Hotstar at 7:30PM IST. Please do not share any clips or videos related to the movie & do not encourage any pirated websites”. Also Read - 'Outsider' Anurag Kashyap Reveals How 'Outsider' Sushant Singh Rajput Refused His Films Because he Wanted YRF's Validation

Its #DilBecharaDay today!!

Please do not share any clips or links. Go to the hotstar, create a account and watch it❤️❤️❤️

Lets make it most watched movie ever❤️ pic.twitter.com/1FFGCmUahq — Priyanka Gupta (@silvr_lining26) July 24, 2020

the day is finally here…#DilBecharaDay

you’ll be in our hearts forever Sushant with that sweet gentle smile💜that’s my favourite book & I have loads of emotions now to see this movie with you as Manny your version of Augustus Waters💙#alltheloveforyou 💫 pic.twitter.com/oqlU3CL3W3 — Pallavi Pandey (@pallavip19) July 24, 2020

Everyone please remember today is #DilBecharaDay So please don’t forget to watch #DilBechara on Disney+hotstar at 07:30pm

Please make this movie remarkable…#DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/MgXTvl9RCP — Sirsendu Ghosh (@SirsenduGhosh8) July 24, 2020

Today, for the last time, we will witness Sushant Singh Rajput spreading his magic on screen with his wonderful performance. Love you and miss you SSR. @CastingChhabra @MukeshChhabraCC @sanjanasanghi96 @swastika24 #DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/9VqiXysxyO — Ritu Jain (@ritujai99446368) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of Sanajan Sanghi in the lead role. The film is the Hindi adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film with the same name as the book was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles.

Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.

Will will miss you Sushant Singh Rajput!