Dil Bechara Day: Ahead of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara's release, his co-star from the film Sanhjana Sanghi gets emotional. She took to Instagram to write her heart out on what she feels a few hours before the release. Dil Bechara releases on Friday, July 24 at 7:30 pm.

Sanjana Sanghi who plays the role of Kizie misses her partner Manny, played by Sushant. She shared a picture with SSR and wrote a long note on him like how Sushant is blessing her, smiling upon her as it's a big day for them. "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds", she wrote in her caption.

Sanjana also mentioned that today is 'Dil Bechara Day'. "The day apparently has come. It's #DilBecharaDay. Here's praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald", she further wrote.

The film marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The film is the Hindi adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film with the same name as the book was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles.

Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.