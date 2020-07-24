Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara will be releasing in a few hours. He has created magic on the screen for the last time. The film, starring late actor Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi, will be releasing today (July 24) on Disney+Hotstar at 7:30 pm. Here’s a list of everything that you should know about the film. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Dil Bechara Release: 'The Hero of My Life, I Know You Will be Watching With us'

Have a look at some interesting facts on Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput:

-Dil Bechara was earlier named Kizie Aur Manny

-Kizie Aur Manny went on floors in the year 2018

-Dil Bechara is directed by famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra. It’s his debut as a director.

-Dil Bechara will be available for all to watch for free on Disney+Hotstar as the makers pay tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

-Dil Bechara will be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film.

-Dil Bechara is based on novelist John Green’s bestseller The Fault in Our Stars.

-In the film, Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Kizie Basu, who has thyroid cancer and Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen as Manny, who had osteosarcoma. Dil Bechara is the journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.

-Sushant Singh Rajput’s character in the movie is Manny who is a big fan of superstar Rajinikanth.

-Sanjana Sanghi was earlier seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar and Hindi Medium.

-Dil Bechara will start streaming on July 24. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for subscribers and non-subscribers at 7:30 pm.

-Dil Bechara title track was shot in a single take and it was for free! Yes, Farah Khan didn’t charge any money for this song. It was a gift from her to Mukesh Chhabra and Sushant Singh Rajput.

-Dil Bechara was earlier scheduled to release on theaters on May 8, but due to COVID-19, it’s releasing today on Disney+Hotstar.