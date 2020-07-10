AR Rahman has composed the music of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra‘s debut film that also turned into the last on-screen outing for actor Sushant Singh Rajput after he allegedly died by suicide on June 14. As the film’s soundtrack releases on Friday, Rahman talked about the magic of the music and how it’s more-than-special to him now. The entire soundtrack is an assorted mix of songs based on love and friendship sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Jonita Gandhi, Shashaa Tirupathi, Arijit Singh, Hriday Gattani, Mohit Chauhan, Sana Musa, Rajakumari, Aditya Narayan, Poorvi Koutish and Rahman himself. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi Shares BTS Pics From First Day of Shoot With Him

In a report published by Mid-Day, Rahman revealed how he didn't follow any rule or formula while composing the music for Dil Bechara and totally trusted his heart. The legendary music composer said that he found director Mukesh's energy 'infectious' and that kept him energetic throughout. Rahman added that the music of the film already had a heart and now, it has got memories of Sushant as well. "There is no formula for composing music; it depends on what appeases the heart. When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, the memories of Sushant," he explained.

Dil Bechara is the official Hindi remake of John Green's famous book The Fault in Our Stars that was also adapted into a Hollywood film with the same name. The film is a love story and talks about the importance of living life to the fullest. It features debutant Sanjana Sanghi in the role of Kizie Basu while Sushant plays the role of Manny. The film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 24.