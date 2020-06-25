As Sushant Singh Rajput’s last shot film Dil Bechara is announced for a digital release, director Mukesh Chhabra on Thursday remembered the late actor for the love and support he shared throughout the making of the movie. In a written post shared on Twitter, Chhabra explained the Kai Po Che actor was not just a hero of his directorial debut film, instead, he dubbed him as a dear friend who stood beside him through thick and thin. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: Actor’s Close Friend And Producer Sandip Ssingh Questioned, Tells Media ‘Will Talk At Right Time’

Mukesh Chhabra also shared that Sushant always showered him with immense love while the movie was being made and that his love will now guide as the movie will release. He wrote, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be releasing this film without him. There can be no better way to celebrate him and his talent. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it. And I'm glad that the Producers have made it available for everyone to watch. We are going to love and celebrate you my friend. I can visualise you with your beautiful smile blessing us from up above. Love you



Dil Bechara will premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Sushant’s love for cinema.

Earlier the day, a new poster of the film and the announcement of the digital release of the movie was made in the official twitter handle of the Disney+ Hotstar. “For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers,” the tweet by the streaming service further read.

Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.