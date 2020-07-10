Dil Bechara’s first song – the title track is out and loved by the audience. There are many stories doing rounds on the internet related to choreographer Farah Khan being a part of Dil Bechara. In her recent interviews, Farah had revealed that she reminisced the time spent with Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of the film and how he perfected the entire song in just one take. Also, Sushant had just asked one thing from her to bring home-cooked food in exchange for completing the entire dance in just one take. Also Read - Dil Bechara Song Twitter Reaction: Netizens Get Emotional Seeing Sushant Singh Rajput Onscreen

And now, after sharing the Dil Bechara title track, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra reveals some interesting things about Farah Khan. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra who is marking his directorial debut with Dil Bechara tweeted a post where he shared a glimpse of his conversation with Farah. The conversation starts with a phone call when Mukesh approached Farah to choreograph the title track and asked her fees, to which Farah said first send her the song. When Farah heard the song, she praised and said Sushant will pull it off really well. Also Read - Dil Bechara Title Track Out: Sushant Singh Rajput Sets Heart Racing While Performing on Stage

When Mukesh Chhabra again asked about the charges to choreograph, she said ‘Tu pagal hai kya Mukesh? It’s your first film, it’ll be a blessing from me, tu bhai hai mera, shut up and tell your producers that I am doing it for you and Sushant’. Also Read - Adhyayan Suman: My 14 films Were Shelved And Box-Office Collection of Some Was Projected Wrongly

Read the full conversation here:

The particular track from Dil Bechara has been composed by AR Rahman. Sushant can be seen wowing everyone with his cool dance performance.

Watch the song here:

The trailer of the film that was released recently went viral on YouTube and garnered over 50 million views in two days. Dil Bechara also features Sanjana Sangi and Sahil Vaid. The film is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.