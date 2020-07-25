You smile, cry, love, and wish to shine but forget that life is not what you want, it’s like a magic trick that will suddenly make everything vanish one day – in just one spell. But would you stop smiling, loving, and shining fearing that magic? Will you stop dancing with your loved ones or stop gazing in their eyes? No, we don’t do that. We know that death is the only lament truth that exists but we focus more on living. So simply put, Sushant Singh Rajput‘s last film Dil Bechara asks you to keep doing the same – to live, celebrate, love and dance. That it gets difficult to hold back a tear as Sushant sparkles that last twinkle in his eyes is a story for another day. Also Read - Sanjana Sanghi Responds to Kangana Ranaut's Claims of Late Response to Sexual Harassment Rumours Against Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Nobody is in Authority To Decide What's Late And What's Not'

Dil Bechara is the perfect and the most justified bittersweet experience for any film ever. It's hard to not think of Sushant and realise how he had many similarities with the character he played. The same liveliness, love for movies, and inquisitiveness – Dil Bechara's Immanuel Rajkumar Junior is what you'd think Sushant would have been if he was here, seeing the pool of love that all of us have created for him.

The film might have its moments where you want to ask a few questions like why there's such little telling of Manny's family, or how could a progressive mother be worried about her daughter's virginity – but you let them be. You want to focus your gaze on Sushant, so as not to miss him in any frame. Sushant's Manny and Sanjana's Kizie, both of whom are suffering from cancer, create a love story that's filled with emotions and strength. They share their passion for music, writing, movies, and are fully aware of how the world is slipping away from their hands and they have to be quick in collecting every moment together. Kizie and Manny go out, date each other like a normal couple, attend a prom night, help mend the broken heart of their friend (Sahil Vaid), and just create their world where things are okay, in their language – everything is seri! But as Kizie tells you in the beginning – life is not as easy as the story of 'Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani, Dono Mar Gaye, Khatam Kahaani'.

In a stylish cameo, Saif Ali Khan quickly arrives in a scene and goes on to give everyone, including the audience the biggest lesson of their lives. What he says gives you goosebumps because you can see a horrified Manny listening to him too. We know Manny’s fate, or at least those who have seen the Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars or read the John Green book on which both these films are based. But, we also know the fate of 34-year-old Sushant now and that’s why Saif’s words exist to haunt. The scene seems almost unreal; as if it’s telling the world to accept the reality and let him finally rest in peace!

Manny makes a Rajinikanth-like entry in our lives, saves his heroine, dances below the Eiffel Tower, and as we are finished watching the movie, we have a smiling face and a teared up heart! Could we ever be able to forget why and how Sushant left us? Do these questions really matter now? Would we really be able to let him rest in peace? We don’t know. But for now, let the depth of that last smile linger on… seri?