As Sushant Singh Rajput's much-anticipated film Dil Bechara has released online on the digital platform, Bollywood stars such as Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, and many others penned heart-warming messages along with their best wishes on the release of the film. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar for free (subscribers and non-subscribers).

Anushka Sharma, who was seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in PK, shared the poster of the film and wrote, "#DilBechara streaming tomorrow!"

Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to the first co-star, posts his BTS pic with Saif Ali Khan. She wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara. Now on Disney Hotstar!"

Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also took to her Twitter account and posted a heartfelt message. She wrote, “From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!” Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars in which Sanjana plays the role of Kizzie Basu, the love interest of Sushant’s Manny in the film.

Anupam Kher put out an emotional post on Twitter by sharing a still from Sushant’s much-loved film M.S Dhoni while remembering the late star, and noted, “Dear Sushant Singh Rajput! Today your film Dil Bechara is going to be released. You are not with us in the physical world and we will always be sad about this, but we will see your film with all our hearts and tears will flow from every eye.” We miss you. love. Anupam,” noted the veteran star.

Arjun Rampal shared the poster of the film on Instagram and penned a note for the team. He said, “It’s gonna be hard watching this one. But yet can’t wait to see it. All the love to the whole team of #dilbechara.”

Sending love to the makers of the film over the release, Dia Mirza, too, shared the poster of the film on Instagram, and noted, “Only love.” (along with a yellow heart emoji).

Debutante Sanjana Sanghi, too, marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt note to Sushant on Instagram and noted, “My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair.”

“Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It`s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds,” noted Sanghi.

‘The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDayHere’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and every one. Milte Hain. Jald.@roo_cha thank you, for everything,” she concluded the emotional note.

Dil Bechara is available for online watch on Disney+Hotstar for free. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.