Dil Bechara Title Track Reaction: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara song is out and fans are drooling over the love the late actor is giving with his dance performance in the song. Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny wins hearts in AR Rahman's soothing song Dil Bechara. The song shows the amazing side of him. Fans and netizens are getting emotional after seeing Sushant onscreen effortlessly dancing to the tunes.

Dil Bechara song has been shot entirely in a single take. Sushant enters with a peppy walk and ends up in between the audience. The song is a soft ode to love and friendship. Netizens are overwhelmed by emotions as they will be seeing Sushant Singh Rajput for the last time in this film. He passed away on June 14, 2020.

One of the users wrote, "He has killer dance moves. The way he was dancing and enjoying with the fans makes it even tougher to believe that sushant is no more with us. I am sure you are at better place as this cruel world don't deserve you. #DilBecharaTitleTrack"

Another one wrote, “Omg this song is done in 1 single take, theres no cut. Now how many actors can do that. This needs both balls and talent #SushantSinghRajput @CastingChhabra #DilBecharaTitleTrack”

“#DilBecharaTitleTrack aww his smile is so precious that which make everyone of us to tear ! One thing tat we all can happy for is tat his talent was celebrated by people and noticed.. But the sad part he is no more!v won’t gv up 2 get justice 4 him and won’t frgt ths murderers”, wrote the third one.

Have a look at more Dil Bechara Twitter reactions:

Sushant did this whole performance in one take i- same level of energy throughout THIS IS EXCELLENT #DilBecharaTitleTrack



Just now listen Dil Bechara title song and I got very emotional and sad to sushant #SushantSingRajput#DilBecharaTitleTrack

Soothing and an emotional track 😭

Watching SUSHANT DANCING was like he is performing for us only, the song took me to another world where I feel like sitting in front of him😫

I decided not to cry while watching this but I couldn't control it💔

Omg this song is done in 1 single take, theres no cut. Now how many actors can do that 😳. This needs both balls and talent 👏👏#SushantSinghRajput ⁦@CastingChhabra⁩ #DilBecharaTitleTrack

Tu… Mujhe Miss Bhi Na Kare…..

Dil Bechara….

How this song included such lyrics? Unbelievable!

It seems Sushant recorded these words for his fans before he left the world….

Yes, #ARRahman reserved one of his best compositions for Sushant, lovely❤️❤️❤️#DilBecharaTitleTrack

Dil Bechara is based on the book The Fault In Our Stars and stars Sushant as Manny and Sanjana as Kizie. It is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.