Mohit Chauhan has made it big through music, not just in India but throughout the world. His songs are melodious, heart-warming and so beautiful that they stay with you. He actually weaves magic into each song he sings. Recently, the makers of Dil Bechara presented the second song Taare Ginn featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. The romantic track makes all of us emotional after seeing Sushant onscreen. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Second Song ‘Taare Ginn’ From Dil Bechara to Release Tomorrow, Watch Teaser Here

Composed by AR Rahman and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song of Dil Bechara released today. Taare Ginn has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Mohit Chauhan. It is about the thrill of the beginning of love. Also Read - Dil Bechara Actor Sanjana Sanghi Shares Heart-warming Note For Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Moments Will Now Remain Memories'

Taare Ginn explores the beginnings of young love and the new feelings that come with it. Also Read - Ab Toh Kabhi Phone Bhi Nai Aiga Tera: Mukesh Chhabra on Sushant Singh Rajput’s One Month Death Anniversary

Watch the song here:

Watch the full song here:

Mohit Chauhan is amazed at Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman’s understanding of music, and says he has planted songs wonderfully into the story of the film. “I’m amazed at AR Rahman’s understanding of music. He plants songs so wonderfully into the story of the film. Shreya and I have tried our best to deliver what the maestro expected of us, now the verdict is with the listeners. ‘Taare ginn’ is about the excitement of love and interestingly enough. Hoping for listeners to like it feels like the same thing,” Mohit said.

To this, Shreya added: “Between the first time I sang for Rahman sir to the latest songs, I’ve sung for him, the excitement and the creative rush has been the same for me. ‘Taare ginn’ is a beautiful track that showed me yet another distinctive side of the brilliant composer that he is. Mohit has been a fun co-singer and I can’t wait for listeners to hear us in this duet.”

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with the film.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will premiere on an OTT platform on July 24.