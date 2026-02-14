Dil Raju breaks silence on Rs 120 crore toxic deal, calls it a PR stunt: ‘Will share my..’

Is it confidence or is it a bold gamble? That’s the big question after producer Dil Raju announced that his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), has acquired the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights for Yash’s upcoming film Toxic for a massive Rs 120 crore. The number shocked many in the trade. And when doubts started doing the rounds, Dil Raju decided to answer them head-on.

Did Dil Raju really pay Rs 120 crore for Toxic?

While promoting his upcoming production, Markandeya, Dil Raju was asked about the deal. A reporter joked, “I don’t know whether to call you Dil Raju or Dare Raju, sir.”

Smiling at the comment, the producer responded sportingly. But the questions didn’t stop there.

One journalist pointed out that investing Rs 120 crore just for distribution rights is no small move and said many people believe it could be a publicity stunt. Raju remained calm and replied, “Let me do one thing. For those who are doubtful, once I transfer the money, I will share my bank statement. Maybe people will believe me then.”

His response quickly grabbed attention online. In an industry where numbers are often debated, offering to show proof is rare.

Inside the Toxic AP-TG distribution deal

For those unaware, SVC has secured the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rights for Toxic on an advance commission basis for Rs 120 crore. This is reportedly the biggest acquisition by SVC for a film that did not originate in Telugu.

There were strong contenders for the deal, including PVR Inox. However, SVC managed to close it.

Dil Raju shared earlier that Yash’s market has grown massively after the success of KGF 2. According to him, the anticipation for Yash’s next film has been building for four years. That long wait, he believes, has only increased the buzz around Toxic.

Why is Toxic so highly anticipated?

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Yash along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It is also expected to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film is set to hit theatres on March 19 and will clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh. With a big star, a long gap after KGF 2, and now a Rs 120 crore distribution deal making headlines, Toxic is already one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

The real question now is, will the box office numbers justify Dil Raju’s daring move? March 19 will have the answer.