Home

Entertainment

Dil Se Clocks 25 Years: Mani Ratnam Reveals He Hasn’t Watched Shah Rukh Khan starrer In More Than Two Decades

Dil Se Clocks 25 Years: Mani Ratnam Reveals He Hasn’t Watched Shah Rukh Khan starrer In More Than Two Decades

Dil Se revolves around a simple man (Shah Rukh), who ends up falling in love with a mysterious woman (Manisha Koirala), who is a part of a sleeper cell, carrying out terrorist activities in the country.

Mani Ratnam's Dil Se.. completed 25 years of release. (File photo)

Celebrated South filmmaker Mani Ratnam stepped into Bollywood with the romantic thriller Dil Se. The highly loved drama which was released in the cinema halls on August 21, 1998, has turned 25 years old today. Despite the fact that the movie did average business at the box office, it has achieved a cult status and is still fresh in the memory of movie buffs. From AR Rahman’s breathtaking compositions in Ae Ajnabi, Dil Se re, and Satrangi Re, to Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala’s nuanced performances, everything about the project is simply perfection.

Trending Now

During a recent interaction with the Scroll, filmmaker Mani Ratnam revealed that despite the movie’s cult status, he has not revisited it in the last 25 years, and hence he doesn’t really know how it has stood. He added that he has seen Dil Se only in bits and pieces, and that too on mute, just like his other films.

While the film is set against the backdrop of the Assam insurgency, it has never been made clear where the protagonist, Manisha Koirala’s character comes from. During the interview, the director was asked about the same. Reacting to this, Mani Ratnam said that the reason they refrained from divulging the details was that there were many troubled border states during that time. He added that they were looking for a representative story, and they did not want Dil Se to become a story of a particular place. Explaining it further, he said that the movie represents several places that were going through turmoil at the time. The filmmaker also said that ‘if you accept something that works very well and is appreciated, you also accept something that hasn’t connected or is not well-received’.

About Dil Se..

Aside from Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, Dil Se also stars Preity Zinta, Mita Vashisht, Arundhati Rao, Raghubir Yadav, and the late Zohra Sehgal in crucial roles. The film shares the tale of a common man (Shah Rukh), who falls for a mysterious woman (Manish Koirala), and what happens when she turns out to be part of a terrorist sleeper cell?

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan will lead Atlee’s directorial action thriller, Jawan. He will be seen alongside Lady Superstar Nayanthara in his next.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES