Mumbai: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took his first dose of coronavirus vaccine. He took to social media, informing his fans about the same and shared his experience. Dilip Joshi also thanked the hospital staff and urged his fans to get vaccinated. ”Asli mazza ‘JAB’ ke saath aata hai! My wife and I took our first dose of the Covid vaccine. If you qualify or know someone who qualifies, make sure to get vaccinated or help others along the process. Thank you to the staff at Holy Spirit Hospital for an extremely smooth experience,” he wrote. Also Read - Dilip Joshi Once Played A Servant's Role In Salman Khan Starrer, But Today He Is The King of Comedy

This has come days after Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide and Mayur Vakani aka Sundar Lal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were tested positive for coronavirus. However, as per a report in India Today, Mandar Chandwadkar has now been tested negative. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Are Jethalal And Mehta Saab Not Gelling Well Together? Here's Truth

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi grabbed headlines for his alleged rift with onscreen ‘fire-brigade’, Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha. However, Shailesh dismissed the rumours and said that there is no rift going on between Dilip Joshi and him. He also stated that their relationship is much stronger than their on-screen relationship.