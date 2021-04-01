Mumbai: If you do not know who Jethalal is, you are certainly living under the rock. The lead character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal is known in each household. Every night, at 8:30 PM, most of the Indian households stick to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it might not be wrong to say that a huge credit for it also goes to Dilip Joshi’s acting. It is Dilip Joshi’s acting skills that made his character immensely popular. Though Dilip Joshi is known for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah today, not many people know about his struggle in his acting career and hard work which is paying off today. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Are Jethalal And Mehta Saab Not Gelling Well Together? Here's Truth

Dilip Joshi started his acting career in 1989 with a character of a servant in Salman Khan starrer Maine Pyar Kiya. The same movie was also a debut for Bhagyashree. Yes, Dilip Joshi was a part of this super-hit movie.

Even though this character did not provide him many dialogues but his humour and dressing sense won the audience's hearts. Following this, Dilip Joshi also appeared in films such as Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Dilip Joshi starred in the show Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen and Kya Baat Hai in which he played a south Indian. He also worked in several Gujarati movies, one of them being Bapu Tame Kamaal Kari.

It is after utmost hard work that Dilip Joshi signed Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008. Since then he is on road to success. He has won several awards including best actor in a comic role.