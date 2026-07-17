Dilip Joshi shuts down Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah exit rumours with a strong message: ‘Verify…’

TMKOC actor Dilip Joshi dismissed the rumours of his exit and appealed to media organisations to verify information before publishing such stories.

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Dilip Joshi

Rumours about Dilip Joshi leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been making the rounds on social media, leaving fans worried about the future of their favourite character, Jethalal. The actor has now addressed the speculation and made it clear that the reports are false. Speaking to the media during a press interaction on the sets of the popular sitcom on Friday, Dilip Joshi dismissed the rumours and appealed to media organisations to verify information before publishing such stories.

“These days, people publish all kinds of fabricated stories just to get views. I would like to request all news agencies and media houses that before you publish or print anything, please confirm it once with the production house or with the person concerned to check whether it is true or false,” he said.

The actor, who has been playing Jethalal Gada since the show’s launch in 2008, also reflected on the sitcom’s incredible journey. “For a comedy show to run for 18 years is unbelievable in itself. Today, we have completed more than 4,750 episodes. I am grateful to God that even today, all of us are shooting with the same passion and enthusiasm, and we are trying to make people laugh,” he shared.

Dilip also praised producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the writing team for keeping the show engaging even after nearly two decades. “It is not easy to keep creating new stories and episodes on fresh topics for so many years. Asit bhai and the entire writing team work extremely hard for it. They are doing a truly wonderful job, and it deserves appreciation,” he said.

Ending his interaction, the actor once again urged media houses to confirm information before reporting it.

“I understand that we cannot police every social media account, but I sincerely request respected media houses to reach out to production teams or the celebrities themselves before running such stories. A simple phone call can prevent widespread misinformation,” he added.

One of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has entertained audiences for nearly 18 years with its family-friendly humour and memorable characters. Along with Dilip Joshi, the show stars Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi, among others.