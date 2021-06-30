Dilip Kumar Hospitalised: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been rushed to hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. Dilip Kumar has been admitted into (ICU) and is currently stable, as per agency reports. As per the report in Indian Express, a source told: “Dilip Kumar was brought to the hospital yesterday (Tuesday), he had the same complaints that he had last time. So his family probably thought it was best to bring him to the hospital, considering his age and also because he was previously admitted with the same complaint. Today the doctors will see him again and take a call on his line of treatment. He is in the ICU so that we can continuously monitor him. He is under observation and he is stable. There is nothing to worry.” Also Read - Saira Banu Reveals it Was Crucial And Critical Time For Dilip Kumar: He Had Water Logging in Lungs

"He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," the hospital insider told PTI.

The 98-year-old icon was earlier admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness. He was then discharged on June 11.

In June, Dilip Kumar had a successful procedure on his lungs as he had water logging in his lungs. Saina Banu had expressed her joy earlier: “Jitna hum shukriya aada karein unn sabka jinhone Dilip saab ki tandursati ke liye duayein kari,woh kun hai. He has got back home. Now, we’ll continue to treat him with antibiotics because he had water logging in his lungs”. In her interview with GT, Saira Banu revealed it was a very crucial and critical time for Dilip saab