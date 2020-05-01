As legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning, several Bollywood celebrities grieved his demise. Recently, veteran actor Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar too paid condolences. They remembered how Rishi Kapoor had the habit of personally visiting and inviting them to family functions with old traditions. Saira Banu also mentioned how Rishi ji kept the bond alive between Dilip Kumar-Raj Kapoor. In a tweet, Saira ji wrote on behalf of Dilip ji, “Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently. He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP” SairaBanuKhan.” Also Read - 'Two Tigers'! Kareena Kapoor's Post For Late Uncle Rishi Kapoor And FIL Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi is Rare And Precious

Take a look:



The fans of the iconic hero, who was diagnosed with Leukemia, also mourned his demise.

Many other Bollywood actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and others took to social media to mourn the demise of the late superstar.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Rishi Kapoor’s demise is a sad moment for the industry as the cinematic world has lost a precious gem. RIP Rishi Kapoor!