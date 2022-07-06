On Dilip Kumar’s first death anniversary, Saira Banu pens a long emotional note where she shares her moments with the late veteran actor. While writing a note for Dilip Kumar, she remembered their 56 years of togetherness and how she fell in love with him when she was only 12-years-old.Also Read - Bollywood Saturday: Do You Know Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shaanti Om Has a Dilip Kumar-Rishi Kapoor Connection?

I bury my face in the pillow and try to go back to sleep…

Saira Banu have experienced the supreme bliss of spending unforgettable moments with Dilip Kumar. She wrote,"I wonder how many of you who are reading this have experienced the supreme bliss of spending unforgettable moments, days and years with the only man (or woman) you have dreamed of as your life partner. If you have, you will easily feel and understand the sense of desolation I feel today and every day from the time I wake up, seeing the empty space beside me in the bed we shared for over five- and-a-half decades.

I turn my face away and bury my face in the pillow and try to go back to sleep… as if by doing so I will open my eyes again and see him sleeping by my side, his pink cheeks glowing in the morning rays of the sun streaming into the room. Surely I know the reality. The only reality that we all have to come to terms with. When you lose the most precious people in your life, I have reckoned that, more than the loss, it is the painful acceptance of the fact that you are powerless before the will of God. The Almighty does not make exceptions and we have no choice but to accept his will in all humility.'

I consider myself very fortunate…

Saira Banu considered herself fortunate for being with Dilip saab for more than 56 years.” Having said that, I must admit that I consider myself very fortunate that I had my Yousuf with me for 56 years and more. The whole world now knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12 and I grew up with the dream tucked away in my mind that he alone is the perfect man for me. When the dream came true, I knew I was not his only admirer and that I had jumped the long queue of women who were hoping to be Mrs Dilip Kumar. There were countless fans and actors and technicians and students of cinema who looked up to him as their guru”, Saira wrote.

Dilip Saheb was the country’s first superstar…

Recalling the man Dilip Kumar was, Saira Banu said he was different from other actors. “I was extremely happy but at the same time I didn’t take long to understand that he was not going to give me undivided attention. He was committed and passionate about his work. Plus, he was not just a brother to his siblings but a father figure and a pillar of strength and support to them. He was different from other actors in his personal life. He had utmost respect for the position he had attained as the country’s first Superstar and he considered it his responsibility to support social causes and be a decent role model to his fans”, Saira wrote further.

Dilip Kumar is very much alive for me…

“I thanked and continue to thank Allah who brought us together for the gift of a life with a man who was as simple and pure as a child at heart and yet had a wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to impart to me and chisel my personality as only he could. I may sound crazy when I say that he is very much alive for me and for millions of his admirers in the unparalleled body of work he has left behind as a precious legacy for us. For me, as the lucky one to have been his wife, mother, friend, fan – all rolled into one – he lives in the memories I have stored in my heart. I feel his warmth, his love, the lively twinkle in his eyes when I recall how he spoke to my grandmother with whom he frequently discussed classical Hindustani music and Urdu poetry, his savouring of the special tea served in the special crockery my mother kept aside only for him, his deep concern for his own family and his playful interaction with his nephews and nieces, his lavish hospitality when close friends visited us…in short, in every thing I see, touch and hear. For instance, the garden he loved to relax in, especially in the evening when the crows create a cacophony as they fly homeward to their nests in the trees. He had a special whistle that the crows recognised and brought them to the part of the garden where he sat.”

Unable to see any image of my Dilip Saheb without breaking down…

Saira Banu cannot hold back her emotions while seeing Dilip Kumar’s movies. “Not a moment passes in my life every day when he is not before my eyes. If someone has switched on the television and one of his films is playing on the screen, if any of the audio devices is on and a song picturised on him is playing- my staff watches and listens avidly but I avoid joining them because I cannot hold back my emotions. I am unable to see any image of my Saheb without breaking down. Be it a popular song from one of his films or an interview…. or a forward on WhatsApp, replete with stories and anecdotes and personal recollections about his work and his unassuming nature and his genuine simplicity in the way he interacted with people”.

She concluded, “The paradox is that I know that he is in my heart and in the essence of my very being like he has always been and yet I open my eyes every morning with the incredible thought that one morning I will find him asleep next to me.”