Dilip Kumar Funeral LIVE: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar left a legacy of unmatchable screen aura, a towering presence in the industry, and hundreds of movies that have already been regarded as the institution of acting. The actor passed away on June 7, Wednesday morning, at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was 98 when he breathed his last. A tweet from his official Twitter handle revealed the details about his burial. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Funeral: Legendary Actor to be Laid to Rest at Juhu Qabrastan | Details Inside

Dilip Kumar will be buried at Juhu Qabrastan in the Santacruz area of Mumbai at around 5 pm, the tweet said. The legendary actor was surrounded by his wife, Saira Banu, and other family members as he succumbed to lungs infection. The actor had been dealing with bilateral pleural effusion that occurs when there’s excess fluid between the pleura outside the lungs. He earlier went through a successful pleural aspiration procedure last month However, he started complaining of breathlessness again after a few days and got admitted last week. Follow the LIVE Updates as more people pay their last respects to the Thespian of Bollywood: Also Read - 'We Lost Our Kohinoor Hira' Dilip Kumar's Saudagar Co-Star Mukesh Khanna Reveals What He Learned From The Legendary Actor | EXCLUSIVE

11:35 am: Actor Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartwarming tribute to Dilip Kumar. He tweeted saying, “An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened. (sic)”. Also Read - Dilip Kumar Dies: Net Worth, Lifestyle, And True Legacy of The Legendary Actor

Read: Dilip Kumar Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To An ‘Institution’, Says ‘My Duas For Peace Of His Soul’