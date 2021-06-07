Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar who was hospitalised on Sunday is on oxygen support. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital on June 6 after he complained of some breathing issues. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Latest Photo From Hospital: Saira Banu Holds His Hand as Actor Fights Bilateral Pleural Effusion

A health update has now been shared on the veteran actor's Twitter account. "Update at 11:45am. Dilip Saab is on oxygen support – not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration: Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab. Will update regularly," the update reads.

His Twitter account also appealed to people to verify news before sharing and believing anything. “Request to media: Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this Twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. -FF,” the tweet appealed.

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital in May 2021 as well for a routine checkup. However, he was then discharged after all his tests were done. Dilip Kumar lost his two younger brothers — Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) last year due to coronavirus.

Dilip Kumar’s real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan and is one of the best actors in Indian cinema. He is also known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood and his career spanned over six decades. Dilip Kumar worked in over 65 films in his career. While the megastar had made his Bollywood debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, he then appeared in several iconic films including Saudagar (1991), Devdas (1955), Karma (1986), Naya Daur (1957), Gunga Jamuna (1961), Kohinoor (1960), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), and Ram Aur Shyam (1967) among others. He was last seen in Qila in 1998.