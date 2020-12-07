Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is a little weak but is otherwise alright, veteran actor Saira Banu said on Monday about her legendary husband who turns 98 later this week. On November 26, Banu had shared a photograph on Twitter in which Kumar is dressed in his trademark white kurta and a kani shawl, and is looking at the camera with a smile. Saira Banu told PTI: “He has little weakness, otherwise he is alright. He is ok that way”. Also Read - Pakistan to Restore Ancestral Homes of Bollywood Superstars Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar Into Museums



There were reports that said that Dilip Kumar’s immunity is low and he not too well. As concerns mounted about the actor’s health, Banu downplayed reports in a section of the media about the actor’s immunity. She added, “His immunity isn’t low. I never said his immunity was low”.

In March, Dilip Kumar shared a health update on Twitter, saying he and Saira Banu were under “complete isolation” and in quarantine as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

A week before that, Banu had revealed Kumar was recuperating from a “severe backache.”

The cinema icon’s two younger brothers, Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) died due to COVID-19 in August and September, respectively. This year, the couple did not celebrate their wedding anniversary because of the deaths in the family.

Dilip Kumar, who turns 98 on Friday, made his debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944 and was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998.

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married in 1966 and ever since they have never left each other’s side. They even together in films like Bairaag, Gopi and many more.

(With inputs from PTI)